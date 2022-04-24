'You should apologise. Shame on you': Angry Twitter fans slam Barmy Army for ‘cruel’ birthday tweet on Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday turned 49 and wishes poured in from all corners of world cricket for the legendary cricketer. However, there was one Twitter post that left fans absolutely infuriated. It was a post for Sachin by England's Barmy Army, the fan group of England cricket.

Taking to Twitter on the birthday of Sachin, Barmy Army posted an image of the former India cricketer from one of his Test series against England and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Little Master”.

Happy Birthday Little Master 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3D8znHsIMT — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 24, 2022

Here is how angry Twitter fans reacted to the “cruel” tweet from Barmy Army…

Take this from the Master Blaster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zlU1bQ3M3S — ° (@anubhav__tweets) April 24, 2022

Yes that too they called him little 🤏

They should apologise. — Kamal-कमल-కమల్-ಕಮಲ್-கமல்-കമൽ-كمال-কমল-કમલ-ਕਮਲ-カマル (@kamal2k22t) April 24, 2022

Sachin >>>pengaland pic.twitter.com/aA9SqJ65nW — T ᴏ ᴍ ᴍ ʏ ᴿᶜᴮ ♥️📸 (@_Mano_vk) April 24, 2022

This is more fitting picture for the occasion. 😉 pic.twitter.com/HJ3bmOle1d — Amir Hussain (@Iam_amir86) April 24, 2022

Sachin's test record vs England 🤙🔥

Matches - 32

Avg - 51+

Centuries - 7

Half centuries - 13

Highest score - 193

Now cry more @TheBarmyArmy 😁 — Rules Ramanujam (@No_AmNottttt) April 24, 2022

That's a little bit cruel. — Jim Campbell (@JustJimWillDo) April 24, 2022

Sachin, during his illustrious career, scored 3990 runs in 69 matches against England across formats, which includes nine centuries and 23 fifties. The run tally is the highest by an Asian batter.

Overall, he scored a colossal 34357 runs in international cricket across 664 appearances for India, laced with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries. 18426 of those runs came in 463 ODI appearances with 49 centuries and 15921 runs came in 200 Test appearances with 51 tons. He is the leading run-getter not just in these two formats, but also in international cricket. He also made one T20I appearance for his country.

Sachin is presently part of the Mumbai Indians franchise as their mentor and hence celebrated the special day in the bio bubble with his teammates. Mumbai will be playing their eighth game in IPL 2022 on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium where Sachin had lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy and played his final international game.