Watch: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj ruptures Achilles celebrating wicket, in danger of missing ODI World Cup

South Africa spin bowler Keshav Maharaj requires surgery and is facing a long absence from cricket after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left heel while celebrating a wicket in the second test against West Indies on Saturday.

Maharaj sustained a “complete rupture" of the tendon, Cricket South Africa said, and will meet with a surgeon on Monday.

The unusual injury saw Maharaj carried off the Wanderers field on a stretcher minutes after he got his second wicket in South Africa's series-clinching 284-run win. He later reappeared on crutches and with his left foot in a moon boot.

Maharaj had appealed for lbw against Kyle Mayers, it was given not out, and the South Africans asked for a TV review.

The review was successful and Maharaj threw his arms out and took one step as he set off on a celebratory run, then suddenly slumped to the floor and clutched his left leg.

He lay on his stomach grimacing in pain as his teammates, who were all standing next to him in a huddle waiting for the review decision, tried to help before medics arrived.

Maharaj had figures of 2-4 off 2.5 overs and South Africa's victory saw it sweep the two-test series 2-0.

