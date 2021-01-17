Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy

Washington Sundar had refused a single in the first delivery of the over. The indication was clear, he was not exposing Navdeep Saini to Nathan Lyon, so what Saini was India’s No.9 and in international cricket, that is too early to farm the strike. In Sundar defence, Saini hadn’t invoked a lot of confidence while handling Pat Cummins in the previous over. Five balls later, no would even as ask for a defence.

Seeing Tim Paine bringing the field up to deny a single off the final ball so that Cummins can have a crack at Saini in the next over, Sundar hit the most nonchalant six of this series. He was so confident about the timing, he did not even lift his head to see where the ball was going. To be honest, he didn’t need to. Sundar’s no-look slog-sweep cleared the ropes easily.

In his 62-run inning on Test debut, Sundar hit a lot of strokes that would make any of India’s top six proud but his no-look six off Nathan Lyon in the 104th over of the Indian innings, took the cake.

The commentators enjoyed Sundar's shot a lot. Former England medium-pacer Isa Guha was the first one to spot the no-look shot on-air.

The young left-hander stitched a priceless 123-run with Shardul Thakur as India once again rose from the debris to make this fourth Test match interesting in Brisbane.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

India were on 186 for 6 when Sundar and Thakur got together in the post-lunch session on Day 3. By the time Thakur was dismissed for 67 – the top score of the Indian innings – the deficit was brought down to 60.

Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session.

India added 27 more runs for the final three wickets to bring the deficit down further as Australia managed a lead of only 33 runs after they bowled India out for 336.

Josh Hazelwood picked up the last wicket by cleaning up Mohammed Siraj for 13 to complete his five-for.