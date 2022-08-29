Watch: Virat Kohli interacts with 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy in fluent Punjabi after India beat Pakistan, video goes viral

India and Pakistan engaged in a nail biting thriller in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening, with the Men In Blue winning the contest by five wickets. The match went right down to the wire as Team India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrapped the contest in some fashion, completing the 148-run chase with two balls to spare.

The contest was evenly fought between the two sides and Pakistan fans were not very disappointed with their team's outing. A video shared by Bharat Army, Indian fan community, on social media showed fans of both countries celebrating a "good game" of cricket after the clash.

Similar scenes were witnessed as social media influencer Momin Saqib, who became a hit on the internet with his “Maro Mujhe Maro” meme, was seen congratulating Virat Kohli and Pandya after the proceedings.

The influencer met the Indian cricketers near the boundary ropes as Kohli and Saqib exchanged pleasantries in Punjabi. A video of the same was shared by Saqib on social media, where he wrote: "A great sportsman and a humble personality. The one and only @imVkohli Good to see him back in form! What a game tonight! Shall see you in the Final!"

After meeting Kohli, Saqib then congratulated Pandya for his terrific show. He also had a friendly joke for the all-rounder, which he later mentioned in one of his tweet. “@hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! (Hardik Pandya, I won't forget your six brother ,” he tweeted, referring to his final six of the match, which sealed the deal for India.

Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job👏🏼 But you batted well to take the match away from us 🏏@hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! #AsiaCup2022 #MominSaqib #HardikPandya #INDvsPAK2022 #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #Dubai pic.twitter.com/Np8iSmslfW — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) August 28, 2022

Kohli, who returned to action after over a month, scored 35 off 34 deliveries, which included three fours and one six. Pandya, on the other hand, maintained his supreme form and was also named Player Of The Match. He scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 deliveries, and with the ball he went to complete his four-over quota, in which he scalped three wickets and conceded just 25 runs.

