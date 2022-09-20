Watch: Virat Kohli's heartbreak as he falls cheaply in India vs Australia 1st T20I

After a dismal performance at the Asia cup 2022 where Rohit Sharma & Co. got knocked out in the Super 4, Team India has started their preparations for the T20 World Cup with three match series at home against Australia. All eyes were on Virat Kohli as the star batter was hoping to continue his good run of form after notching up his 71st century at the Asia Cup 2022.

India got off to a flying start at Mohali in the 1st T20I of the series against Australia on Tuesday. However, an in-form Kohli got dismissed cheaply while trying to score a boundary off Nathan Ellis in the fifth over of the innings. Kohli got caught by Cameron Green while trying to whip a full delivery over the mid-on region. The former India captain was in a state of shock after his dismissal. The 33-year old looked absolutely dejected after his dismissal.

Meanwhile KL Rahul hit a half century before getting out on 55 off 35 balls and Suryakumar Yadav played a blitzkrieg knock against the visitors before he fell short of his fifty. He hit 46 off 25 balls at a fiery strike rate of 184, in his innings that had four monstrous sixes. Australian cricketer Tim David was handed out an Australian debut cap in the same match.

