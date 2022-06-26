Watch: Virat Kohli upper-cuts Jasprit Bumrah for dominating six in India vs Leicestershire warm-up match

Virat Kohli was in fine form for India on Day 3 of their warm-up Test match against Leicestershire, in Leicester on Saturday. The swashbuckling batter hammered 67 runs off 98 balls, eventually losing his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah. Although Bumrah did dismiss Kohli, the former India captain's treatment of the pacer caught the attention of fans. During the third delivery of the 55th over, Kohli played a fantastic upper-cut to Bumrah and the shot flew over the off-side boundary for a six! The shot was so majestic that Leicestershire's official social media handle took to Twitter to hail the Indian batter.

Here is the video of Kohli's shot:

The shot was hailed by fans, with one user commenting, "What a great shot by the king , it seem like cut but it went all the way for a six ... Just Virat Kohli things".

Ravindra Jadeja also registered a half-century for India and remained unbeaten as the visitors reached 364 for nine in 92 overs. Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj will resume batting on Day 4, with India leading by 366 runs.

Srikar Bharat and Shubman Gill also put in good displays and registered 43 and 38 respectively. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari played a knock of 20 runs off 55 balls.

Initially, India began the match in shaky form and declared after posting 246 for eight. Srikar Bharat was in fantastic form, smashing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 111 balls. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma mustered 25 runs off 47 balls. Also, Kohli hammered 33 runs off 69 deliveries.

Three-wicket hauls by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja helped the visitors restrict Leicestershire to 244. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was in entertaining form the hosts and clattered 76 runs off 87 balls, including 14 fours and a maximum. Pujara couldn't replicate Pant's form and was dismissed for a six-ball duck.

