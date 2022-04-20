Watch: Virat Kohli uses WWE legend The Undertaker's iconic reference after RCB's 18-run win over LSG in IPL 2022 match

It is no secret that Virat Kohli is a huge WWE fan. He has often made references about the pro wrestling company and its superstars in the past. During the India vs South Africa Test series, Kohli famously used WWE superstar The Rock’s epic catchphrase 'Finally, The Rock has come back' when he saw Jasprit Bumrah return to the field after going off for a while and this isn’t the only occasion.

Once again, Kohli and his love for WWE was visible following Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. As soon as RCB secured an 18-run win, and the players got back to the change room, the franchise's social media recorded dressing room scenes, the visuals of which were shared on RCB's Twitter handle.

"Beautiful. Under the pump again and you come back again. We are like The Undertaker," Kohli told Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis.

Later in the video, Kohli was seen struggling to control his laughter as teammate Mohammed Siraj attempted to sing the RCB anthem. As for his own form, Kohli scored a golden duck getting out to LSG pacer Dushmantha Chameera. This was his fourth first-ball duck in the IPL. Barring a couple of 40s in the IPL 2022, Kohli hasn't quite got going, getting run out twice. In the seven matches played in the season so far, Kohli has scored 119 runs with a best of 48 against Mumbai Indians.

In the video, Kohli also reserved special praise for Dinesh Karthik. "Boy, yet to be dismissed. Let me hear the noises," Kohli could be heard as saying about DK's heroics in this IPL. Karthik has amassed 210 runs from seven games at a jaw-dropping average of 210. Karthik has been dismissed just once with his impressive string of unbeaten scores reading 32, 14, 44, 7, 66 and 13. The only time has was dismissed was for 34 against Chennai Super Kings.

