WATCH: Laxman gives throwdowns to India U19 batters ahead of Bangladesh challenge; 'A very very special preparation'

Head coach VVS Laxman was spotted giving throwdowns to Indian players ahead of their quarter-final contest against Bangladesh in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

The legendary batter replaced his former teammate Rahul Dravid as the NCA head, leaving his role as the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and commentary responsibilities.

"A Very Very Special preparation #BoysInBlue gear up for the #U19CWC 2022 #INDvBAN quarterfinal with some throwdowns from the legendary @VVSLaxman281," wrote the BCCI along with the video.

The India Under-19 team has been brilliant so far in the tournament, having registered wins over Uganda, South Africa and Ireland & emerging as the front-runners to clinch the title. India will now fancy avenging their three-wicket defeat in the 2020 showpiece.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a video of Laxman where the 47-year-old batting great was seen sharing tips on slip fielding with the youngsters. Laxman has 135 plucks to his name in the Test format, the second-most among Indian fielders after Rahul Dravid's tally of 210 catches.

"Learning from one of the best 👌 The Indian players get some invaluable tips from VVS Laxman in the art of slip fielding #U19CWC," wrote the ICC.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are finding their stride at just the right time to set the stage for an epic battle. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their opener against England before bouncing back strongly to beat Canada by eight wickets and the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed match. They finished second in Group A, with four points.

India's Under-19 World Cup campaign began with a 45-run win against South Africa before they beat Ireland by 174 runs and Uganda by a record 326 runs, to finish top of the Group B table.

India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

