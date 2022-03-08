Watch: David Warner busts a move while fielding during 1st PAK vs AUS Test, Twitter says 'He's trying to copy Virat'

As the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan heads towards a dull draw, David Warner got funky on the field and gave the Rawalpindi crowd something to be happy about on the fifth and final day. Warner, who is a sensation on Instagram and often posts video performing whatever is trending, brought broke into a Tik-Tok dance, leaving everyone in splits.

Day 5 began with Australia resuming their innings on 449/7, trailing Pakistan by 27 runs as overnight batters Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins getting on with the final day's proceedings. But Australia lost their last three wickets of the day for just 10 runs with Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi and were bowled out for 459.

Pakistan in their second innings were 133/0 at the end of the 42nd over with Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scoring half-centuries. As Australia searched for a breakthrough, Warner broke into a dance.

As soon as the video hit the internet, Twitter users were quick to ate his performance. Some called it an effect of the ‘boring’ Test match while others compared it to Virat Kohli’s on-field shenanigans. Here are some of the tweets.

The three-match Test series marks Australia’s first ever tour of Pakistan since 1998. While the Rawalpindi pitch has come under a lot of scrutiny for not being tailormade for Test cricket, batters of both teams made the most of it. Pakistan posted 476/4 declared in the first innings with Imam and Azhar Ali scoring centuries. In response, four Australia batters in Usman Khawaja, Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith scored half-centuries but none could convert it into a hundred.