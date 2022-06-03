Watch: Williamson imitated by young fan with mini-bat in training; Lord's Cricket Ground shares 'wholesome' video

The Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday took to Twitter to share a clip of a young fan imitating New Zealand captain Kane Williamson during a training session at the iconic venue. As New Zealand, led by Williamson, face hosts England in the three-match Test series, Tom got the opportunity to witness the batter honing his skills in the nets against the Kiwi bowlers. (Also Read | 'A lot of misconception is that...': Hardik Pandya opens up on being 'dropped' from Team India after 2021 T20 World Cup)

Tom was spotted mimicking Williamson's stroke-play with a mini-bat in the video uploaded by the official account of Lord's Cricket Ground, which wrote, "Some wholesome content. Young cricket fan Tom watching and playing every Kane Williamson shot in the nets."

Talking about the series opener at the 'home of cricket', visitors New Zealand were reduced to 45 for seven after Williamson opted to bat first. Veteran pacer James Anderson bowled a superb spell to remove openers, Will Young and Tom Latham. Devon Conway, who made a double century at Lord's in his Test debut last year, perished for just three, while Williamson returned for just two after edging low to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's unbeaten 42 off 50 balls bolstered the total, along with useful contributions from pacemen Tim Southee (26) and Trent Boult (14).

New Zealand folded for a modest 132 on the opening day. For England, debutant Matthew Potts recorded figures of four for 13 in 9.2 overs, while Anderson returned four for 66 in 16.

The hosts also slumped to 116 for seven, 16 runs behind New Zealand's total, with 17 wickets falling on Day one. England were quickly bowled out for 141 on Day 2 after taking a slender nine-run first-innings lead. Southee registered 4/55 while his fast-bowling partner Boult ended up with 3/21.

Potts then continued his stellar run to strike the Kiwis with early blows in the morning session. The paceman reduced the opposition to 38/3 at lunch on the second day. Potts removed Williamson again after the New Zealand skipper nicked it to Jonny Bairstow in the slips.

