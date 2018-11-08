Watch: You would never have seen such a bowling run up on cricket field

The game of cricket has seen quite a few developments on the pitch, the entertainment quotient has gone through the roof with batsmen playing shots that defy the traditional. Over the last few years we have seen helicopter shots, reverse sweeps, scoops, laps and even the reverse laps.

To cope with batsmen’s ingenuity bowlers have come up with different types of deliveries to reduce the punishment they receive. From slower ball bouncers to bowling with one arm ala Andrew Flintoff the bowlers have tried literally everything. Has that helped? Perhaps to some extent it has.

The bar however keeps getting raised, during a recent match a left-arm spinner tried something that had viewers spinning, literally. The bowler does a 360 degree turn before delivering. Unfortunately for the bowler the umpire called it a dead ball. The video was shared by Indian cricket team on social networking site Facebook.

With the rules so lopsided in batsmen’s favour you can’t blame the bowler for trying something new. May be in months down the line this sort of thing will catch up.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 15:28 IST