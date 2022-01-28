WATCH: Yusuf Pathan smashes massive six against Brett Lee; brother Irfan cheers from the dugout

Blistering knocks from Naman Ojha and Yusuf Pathan pulled things back during Indian Maharajas' run-chase against World Giants but the effort wasn't enough in taking them past the finish line at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a 228-run total in the sixth game of the Legends Cricket League, Yusuf whacked 45 off just 22 deliveries but the highlight of his batting show was a massive six against Brett Lee.

ALSO READ | 'Three teams are looking for it, but he will not be the one': Aakash Chopra makes huge IPL auction prediction on Warner

In the 12th over of the innings, Yusuf smoked Lee over mid-wicket for a maximum, which also led to Irfan Pathan celebrating the six from the dugout. Naman Ojha also shone with the bat for India, scoring 95 off 51 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Irfan also chipped in with 56 runs off just 21 deliveries to score the fastest half-century of the tournament. It all boiled down to the Indians needing eight off the final over bowled by Lee. The former Australia paceman drilled perfect yorkers to deny the Maharajas a berth in the final.

Irfan was on strike when the team needed seven runs off the last ball but the left-handed all-rounder holed out to Morne Morkel, ending his team's campaign in the tournament.

ALSO READ | 'Can't have captain who gets injured at start of Test series': Ex-BCCI selector on Rohit leading India in all 3 formats

For the World Giants, Herschelle Gibbs scored a 46-ball 89 and Phil Mustard hit 57 from 33 deliveries to help them put up an intimidating total on the scoreboard. Kevin O Brien also starred with the bat, scoring 34 off just 14 balls and hitting five sixes during his entertaining innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After surviving the Pathans scare, the Kevin Pietersen-led World Giants are set to face Asia Lions in the final on Saturday.