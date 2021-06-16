Watling hoping his 'one hell of a journey' ends with WTC high

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling is hoping to end his "one hell of a journey" in international cricket with a triumph in the World Test Championship final against India beginning here on Friday. Watling is set to play his 75th and farewell Test after recovering from a back injury that made him miss the second Test against England last week.

“I'm just looking forward to playing another Test match. It is an exciting one, and I'm certainly pretty pumped to be in the final. I'm just going into it how I do with every other Test – going through the processes of trying to win a Test match," the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Also Read | 'Rahul Dravid was in the nets batting with footy boots': Ricky Ponting shares funny story about former India captain

Watling made his debut in 2009 and few years later established himself as a batsman in the middle-order. He is thankful that he did not have any major injury issues in his long career.

"I think as a cricketer you have the odd niggle every now and then. The back, it's been pretty good to be fair for most of my career. There's been a couple of instances when it's just played up a bit, but I think you learn how to manage those types of injuries, and I'm thankful that I haven't been majorly injured over my time.

"I've certainly enjoyed the time I have spent with this team playing cricket for New Zealand. It's been a hell of a journey."

New Zealand last week won their first Test series in England in 22 years by outplaying the hosts at Edgbaston.

“It's obviously a massive opportunity to win a title, but I think what we've been doing leading into this, winning the games at home this summer, and then obviously winning a Test series against England, it's certainly been fantastic.

“We'll try and do our best and try to carry on the form that we've been playing in for a reasonably long period,” Watling added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON