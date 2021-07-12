‘We always want to win’: Harmanpreet lauds ‘bowlers and fielders’ after defeating England in 2nd T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team defeated hosts England in the second T20I by 8 runs in Hove on Sunday. After setting a 148-run target Heather Knight & Co., the spinner did a phenomenal job to restrict the hosts for 140 for 8. With this win, the visitors have now levelled the 3-match series 1-1.

India skipper Harmanpreet hailed her team’s outstanding fielding effort following the series-levelling win against England.

“I will give credit to our bowlers, their field placement was important, and the fielding was outstanding. We always want to win; this bubble thing is not that easy to adapt. We should give credit to our support staff, keeping us motivated,” Haramanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indian captain said each and every member of the side is aware of the role they have to play and that makes her job easy.

“Great effort by our whole team, everybody knows what to do and I'm really happy with the way we played. We got a very good start, but for two-three overs we didn't get runs. I had to go because we needed 150 on the board,” she said.

Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match for her crucial 24-run unbeaten knock followed by the wicket of England opener Tammy Beaumont.

“When me and Harmanpreet were batting, we were talking about taking it deep. As a bowling unit, the plan was to bowl dot balls, and bowl in partnerships, cut down boundaries,” she said.

England captain Heather Knight said the result was not what she would have liked to see after dominating the contest.

“We were very good for a large proportion of the game, the way we pulled it back with the ball was outstanding, showed character. Proud of the bowlers. But at 106-2 we shouldn't be losing,” she said

“As a batting group we've got to be better, it was a good wicket, need to take our singles and not put pressure on the lower order. Strong line-up, but not been ruthless. Have to be better, shouldn't be losing those games,” she added.