Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / We are not giving NOC to Shakib and Mustafiz to play remainder of IPL: BCB prez Nazmul Hassan
cricket

We are not giving NOC to Shakib and Mustafiz to play remainder of IPL: BCB prez Nazmul Hassan

All-rounder Shakib and left-arm pacer Mustafizur play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Shakib Al Hasan of Kolkata Knight Riders. File(ANI)

Star Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the remaining games of Indian Premier League, the country's cricket board president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday.

All-rounder Shakib and left-arm pacer Mustafizur play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The IPL, which was suspended on May 4 after multiple cases of COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble, will resume in the third week of September (likely on September 19) and end in the second week of October.

"It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don't see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) World Cup coming up and now every match is important," Nazmul was quoted as saying by "Ekattor TV", a local Bengali news channel.

Bangladesh have three white ball series against Australia, New Zealand and England lined up during the same window in which IPL will finish its remaining 31 games.

England and Wales Cricket Board has said that it won't allow its players to take part in the IPL. Cricket Australia has also said that the discussions with their players about rejoining the IPL hasn't taken place at the moment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP