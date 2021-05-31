'We are playing for every single girl who desires to play this sport': Jemimah pens emotional note

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues penned an emotional note for the women's team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the new Test kit for the squad on Sunday.

India and England will square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. The Mithali Raj-led squad will be donning the new Test kit in the one-off game.

Jemimah said during the event head coach Ramesh Powar showed the squad the legacy of the Indian women's cricket team. She also said veteran cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj shared their respective experiences of being part of the squad.

"So today Ramesh sir called us for a team meeting and showed us the history we have of women's cricket in India -- from where it first started to where it has reached today... The one's who were before us that made it possible for us to be a part of what we are today," Jemimah said in an Instagram post.

"The one's who did it without the recognition they deserved, the one's who brought women's cricket in India. Then the two legends of Indian women's cricket Mithu di and Jhulu di came up and shared with the entire team what cricket has meant to them and what it's like being a part of this Legacy."

"The meeting ended off with this beautiful quote. Our greatest responsibility is to honour those who have been before us and those who will come after, to 'leave the JERSEY in a better place.' This series and the series here forth, we are playing for a far bigger cause than what we realise, we are playing for every single girl who desires to play this sport," she added.

India's Test deputy Harmanpreet Kaur also shared a picture of herself sporting the Test jersey. She also shared a photo of the back of the jersey and it showed she would be sporting jersey number 7.

After the Test, the two teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

India and England will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

India women cricketers are currently in quarantine but they are sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series.

Also, the third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.