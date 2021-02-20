'We can't see our families while we're with England team,' Mark Wood explains why he pulled out of IPL Auction 2021

England fast bowler Mark Wood explained the reasons behind him pulling out of the IPL Auction 2020 at the last moment. Wood was picked in the list of bowlers and had a base price of ₹2 crore attached to his name. The former Chennai Super Kings speedster, though, announced on Thursday that he has taken his name off the hat, and will not be participating in IPL this year.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference, Wood explained that he wanted to be mentally and physically fit, and spend some time with his family, and hence he decided to not play in the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

"Couple of things really. First and foremost it was my family. I'm going to spend six weeks here in India and it would have been another eight weeks on top of that so that's 14 weeks. We're in a strange situation with Covid and we can't see our families while we're with England like we usually do and I wanted to be able to switch off, go home and recharge for the second reason which of course is being ready for England," Wood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I'm trying to prioritise that and be ready for later on in the year when we've got loads of cricket going on. I don't want my body to fail me or be a bit bruised mentally or physically for the back end of the year when it's the World Cup and ashes and the summer when it's a big series against India at home. So I wanted to be ready and available and have some family time as well because there is a lot of time away from home this year," he added.

Wood further said that playing in IPL would mean earning "life-changing money", hence he would like to play in IPL at some point in the future.

"Obviously there have been big names who went for big money and it's great for them. It's life-changing money which is why it was such a difficult decision for me.

"The plus side is you're not just going for money reasons. You will improve hopefully going into the World T20 and improve your skills and I've got a bit of unfinished business with the IPL because I only played one game for Chennai last time and I'd like another crack at some point," he said.

"But I just didn't think the time was right and ultimately that was my decision. Everybody makes their own decision, each player, but for me, it was about prioritising my family and England at the minute," he further said.

Meanwhile, England on Tuesday brought in wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood to their squad for the day/night Test against India, starting February 24 in Ahmedabad. England lost the second Test here on Tuesday by 317 runs as India drew level in the four-match series. The selectors also decided to send spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played in the second game, back to England as part of their rotation policy to manage workload of the players.