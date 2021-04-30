‘We didn’t manage to do that’: Virat Kohli reveals where it all went wrong for RCB against in IPL 2021

Punjab Kings handed Royal Challengers Bangalore their second defeat of the season securing a 34-run win in Match 26 of IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad on Friday. Asked to bat first, PBKS posted 179/5 courtesy an unbeaten 91 from captain KL Rahul, a total which proved to be enough for RCB, who finished on 145/8.

After the match, losing captain Virat Kohli explained where it all went wrong for RCB, saying they gave away 25 runs too many and the job wasn’t made any easier when their innings did not get off to a start the team wanted.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS, Match Highlights

"They got off to a decent start and we pulled things back decently. Probably gave away 25 too much at the end, should have been chasing 160. Had a chat around executing our plans, which we did, but at the end, we strayed away. With the bat we never got the momentum, they bowled well to be honest. Just kept the pressure going," Kohli said after the match.

Also Read | Rahul dominates before Brar punctures RCB chase in Punjab Kings win

RCB’s opening pair of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal could add just 19 runs before Riley Meredith cleaned up the left-handed batsman. Kohli and Rajat Patidar tried to get RCB a move on but neither batsman managed to break through. Kohli found the going tough against some disciplined bowling from PBKS bowlers and he was out after scoring 35 off 24 balls. Kohli accepted it wasn’t easy to bat but lack of partnerships is what RCB the most in their chase.

"As batsmen as well, we could have tried more things at the start. It was tough to hit through the line. It was about making a partnership and making sure you're there to keep getting the boundaries, bat at a strike rate of at least 110. We didn't manage to do that," Kohli explained.