'We felt he was a misfit in Indian team, he was a go-getter': Raja narrates memories of Shastri as a player

Ravi Shastri has made a big impact since he took over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He overtook the position from Anil Kumble after the 2017 Champions Trophy and since then has taken the Indian team to consecutive Test series wins in Australia. He is the most successful Team India coach in the Test format. India’s success rate in the longest format of the game under Shastri’s coaching tenure is 60.87. India have won 28 matches out of 46 Test.

He was also a dashing cricketer who always had flamboyance as a player and as a commentator. Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.

"When we played against Ravi we felt he was a misfit in Indian team because he had aggression, he was a go-getter, team player ready to open bat down the order and his body language was different. We felt he wanted to be a Imran Khan-type player because we were like that.

"I think he took this attitude to the Indian team and fortunately for him the captain, Virat Kohli is also like that aggressive and expressive and this has made a big difference to the Indian team."

Shastri has a win percentage of 62.64 in ODIs as India have played 91 matches and won 57.

India have entered the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship which is scheduled to commence from June 18, 2021, in Southampton. It will be the first that India reached the finale of an ICC event with Shastri as head coach.