Home / Cricket / 'We felt he was a misfit in Indian team, he was a go-getter': Raja narrates memories of Shastri as a player
cricket

'We felt he was a misfit in Indian team, he was a go-getter': Raja narrates memories of Shastri as a player

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Ramiz Raja and Ravi Shastri.(File/ Action Images via Reuters)

Ravi Shastri has made a big impact since he took over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He overtook the position from Anil Kumble after the 2017 Champions Trophy and since then has taken the Indian team to consecutive Test series wins in Australia. He is the most successful Team India coach in the Test format. India’s success rate in the longest format of the game under Shastri’s coaching tenure is 60.87. India have won 28 matches out of 46 Test.

He was also a dashing cricketer who always had flamboyance as a player and as a commentator. Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.

READ | 'That was a stinking decision': Swann and Broad have their say on Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal

"When we played against Ravi we felt he was a misfit in Indian team because he had aggression, he was a go-getter, team player ready to open bat down the order and his body language was different. We felt he wanted to be a Imran Khan-type player because we were like that.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online

Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record

Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana

'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster

"I think he took this attitude to the Indian team and fortunately for him the captain, Virat Kohli is also like that aggressive and expressive and this has made a big difference to the Indian team."

Shastri has a win percentage of 62.64 in ODIs as India have played 91 matches and won 57.

India have entered the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship which is scheduled to commence from June 18, 2021, in Southampton. It will be the first that India reached the finale of an ICC event with Shastri as head coach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramiz raja team india head coach ravi shastri
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP