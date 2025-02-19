New Delhi [India], : Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has reflected on India's struggles while chasing in ICC tournaments, emphasizing the importance of setting targets in major finals. "We learn from mistakes": Suresh Raina on India's chasing struggles in ICC tournaments

"We couldn't chase in the 2015 World Cup against Australia. We couldn't chase the total in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017 final. We tried chasing in 2019, but we couldn't do it. We didn't have to chase in the 2013 Champions Trophy final. So, it's important to put runs on the board in a big final. Sometimes, we make mistakes, but we learn from them. I don't think we'll make those mistakes in 2025," Raina said, as quoted from JioHotstar.

The 2017 Champions Trophy final remains a bitter memory for India. They suffered a crushing 180-run defeat against Pakistan, leaving them with unfinished business in the tournament.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a commanding total of 338/4 in 50 overs, powered by Fakhar Zaman's scintillating 114 off 106 balls, which included 12 boundaries and three sixes.

India's chase got off to a disastrous start, with Hardik Pandya dismissing Rohit Sharma for a duck on the third ball of the innings. Things went from bad to worse as Virat Kohli departed for just five runs in the third over, once again falling to Amir. India found themselves struggling at 6/2 within the first three overs.

A complete batting collapse followed, with only Hardik Pandya putting up resistance. The all-rounder played a valiant knock of 76 off 43 balls, smashing four boundaries and six sixes. However, his fighting effort came to an unfortunate end when he was run out by Mohammad Hafeez.

Pakistan's bowling unit dominated the Indian batting lineup, with both Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali taking three wickets each. India was eventually bundled out for just 158 in 30.3 overs, handing Pakistan a historic victory.

As India looks ahead to the 2025 Champions Trophy, Raina remains hopeful that lessons from past failures will help them avoid similar mistakes in their quest for ICC glory.

