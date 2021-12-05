Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'We see that attitude missing in Indian pacers': Ex-PAK skipper lauds India fast bowler; explains how he is 'different'
cricket

'We see that attitude missing in Indian pacers': Ex-PAK skipper lauds India fast bowler; explains how he is 'different'

The former Pakistan captain lauded the Indian pacer, adding that he has an ‘impactful’ presence.
Bumrah (L), Siraj (C) and Shami.(PTI)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The second Test of the series against New Zealand saw India producing an impressive all-round performance. While Mayank Agarwal's 150 highlighted India's first innings, the bowlers put on an impressive show to bowl New Zealand out on merely 62. Moreover, the hosts have set a 540-run target for the Kiwis in the Mumbai Test.

Even as the Indian spin attack took seven wickets in the first innings, there was a significant appreciation for pacer Mohammed Siraj who took the opening three wickets. The fast bowler removed the dangerous opening duo of Will Young and Tom Latham early before bowling a peach of a delivery to dismiss veteran batter Ross Taylor.

Siraj's impressive bowling has also drawn an admirer from Pakistan as their former captain Salman Butt lauded the pacer, insisting that he has an “impactful” presence on the field.

“He looks like an impactful player. He is young, brings competition and energy to his game. His attitude is that of a pure fast bowler,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan opener also said that while many Indian fast bowlers are “easy-going," Siraj's attitude makes him different. 

RELATED STORIES

“Often, we see that attitude missing among Indian fast bowling attack. You see that in only around 2-3 fast bowlers in India, rest are all easy-going. So that attitude gives him a different edge,” said Butt.

He further backed Siraj to make into the XI for the Test series in South Africa, which begins on December 26.

“Bumrah, Shami and Siraj should be the first line of attack if they're fit and ready to go,” Butt said.

“He cannot be dropped. In South Africa, 'hit-the-deck' bowling has always been successful, and Siraj can also get movement off the seam. He has to play.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP