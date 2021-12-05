'We see that attitude missing in Indian pacers': Ex-PAK skipper lauds India fast bowler; explains how he is 'different'

The second Test of the series against New Zealand saw India producing an impressive all-round performance. While Mayank Agarwal's 150 highlighted India's first innings, the bowlers put on an impressive show to bowl New Zealand out on merely 62. Moreover, the hosts have set a 540-run target for the Kiwis in the Mumbai Test.

Even as the Indian spin attack took seven wickets in the first innings, there was a significant appreciation for pacer Mohammed Siraj who took the opening three wickets. The fast bowler removed the dangerous opening duo of Will Young and Tom Latham early before bowling a peach of a delivery to dismiss veteran batter Ross Taylor.

Siraj's impressive bowling has also drawn an admirer from Pakistan as their former captain Salman Butt lauded the pacer, insisting that he has an “impactful” presence on the field.

“He looks like an impactful player. He is young, brings competition and energy to his game. His attitude is that of a pure fast bowler,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan opener also said that while many Indian fast bowlers are “easy-going," Siraj's attitude makes him different.

“Often, we see that attitude missing among Indian fast bowling attack. You see that in only around 2-3 fast bowlers in India, rest are all easy-going. So that attitude gives him a different edge,” said Butt.

He further backed Siraj to make into the XI for the Test series in South Africa, which begins on December 26.

“Bumrah, Shami and Siraj should be the first line of attack if they're fit and ready to go,” Butt said.

“He cannot be dropped. In South Africa, 'hit-the-deck' bowling has always been successful, and Siraj can also get movement off the seam. He has to play.”

