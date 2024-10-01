'We spoke about forfeiting...': Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir's desperate plan; Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah weren't 'pleased'

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that after two days of washout, the situation in the dressing room was such that the leadership group discussed the possibilities of India forfeiting their first innings of the Kanpur Test to force out a result. Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1 before the heavens opened up and washed the entire Day 1 and Day 2 out. And when rain finally relented on Day 3, the condition of the outfield was such that despite their best effort, the groundstaff failed in their attempt to get up and running. Hence, India were pushed against the wall, left with no option but to go for the jugular on Day 4 and 5 as play finally commenced. Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir did think about forefeiting India's first innings during the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh.(PTI)

After dismissing Bangladesh quickly for 235 on Monday, the idea of forfeiting the innings crossed captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir's mind, but the sapping heat of Kanpur didn't allow the plan to come through. Irrespective, whatever happened worked in the best of interests as Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal launched an all-out assault on the Bangladesh bowlers. India blasted 285 for the loss of nine wickets before declaring their record-filled innings 52 runs ahead, from where the result of this Test match was pretty much a foregone conclusion.

"We spoke whether we should forfeit the inning, but the heat was so… these are harsh conditions, right? To be able to sweat so profusely… I literally had to wear 4 t shirts in a day, and it still wasn't good enough. Very hard on the fast bowlers especially. Even for the spinners it was tiring so to bowl back-to-back, and even if we'd gotten them for another 200, it would mean that you are spending five session on the go so it would have been very hard for batters also. We thought we'll bat and then have a go with the ball," Ashwin told host broadcaster Jio Cinema after India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to complete a 2-0 sweep.

'I wasn't too pleased; neither was Bumrah'

That India declared few hours after they batted meant that their bowlers had to prepare for a second wind on Day 4, with Ashwin admitting that at first, he and Jasprit Bumrah weren't exactly fans of the decision. But seeing the carnage that was inflicted, with captain Rohit leading from the front, there wasn't a way out of it.

"I wasn't too pleased that I would be bowling again on the same day, and neither was Bumrah so that's the starting point. But obviously once you know you have to do it, you take your ice baths, hot baths and then start preparing for the bowling sessions. But look, I think what really sticks out for me is talking is one, but when you see the captain walking the talk – he's not played one ball with caution – he's just moved away and tonked the first ball for six. When Rohit does that, you don't have a choice but to follow it. So that is one of the most defining points of him. Talking about it is one, doing it another. And then talking and doing it altogether is a completely different kettle of fish," added Ashwin.