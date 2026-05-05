‘Old man’ Rohit Sharma wins Mahela Jayawardene’s trust after staying committed to Mumbai Indians’ two-week timelime

‘Old man’ Rohit Sharma earned head coach Mahela Jayawardene’s trust after the 39-year-old batted with the fluency of a 29-year-old in his comeback match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Rohit, returning from a hamstring injury, scored 84 off 44 balls, powering MI’s successful chase of 229 and ending the franchise’s winless streak. He was unfortunate to miss out on what would have been his third IPL century, but his knock was worth its weight in gold. Mahela Jayawardene, left, and Rohit Sharma (Screengrab)

After the match, Jayawardene spoke about Rohit, shedding light on his road to recovery. As MI owner Nita Ambani presented the Maverick Award to him, Jayawardene praised Rohit for his commitment. As it turns out, Rohit was eager to return to action early, but the physios and management chose to give him more time, a decision that clearly paid off.

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“Before he says a few words, it was a brilliant effort from him. He worked hard to get where he was. He was desperate to play, but we were patient with the old man, this time around. Usually, he makes a comeback in a week’s time, but we gave him an extra week to do what he needed to do,” he said inside the dressing room after MI’s six-wicket win.