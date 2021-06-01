‘Welcoming Mr and Mrs Pooran’: Wishes pour in as Nicholas Pooran ties the knot with fiancé Alyssa Miguel

Punjab Kings’ big-hitter from the Caribbean, Nicholas Pooran has tied the knot with fiancé Alyssa Miguel on Tuesday. The dynamic cricketer had got engaged last year after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.

Pooran, who has played 28 ODIs and 27 T20Is for the West Indies, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared his picture with wife Alyssa. He expressed his happiness on getting hitched and wrote, “Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life. Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran.”

As soon as the batsman shared his photo on social media, wishes from cricket fraternity started pouring in. Pooran’s IPL franchise PBKS congratulated the couple and wrote, “Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful partnership. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness @nicholas_47.”

The likes of Australia’s David Warner, Jimmy Neasham of New Zealand and his PBKS teammates – Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh, skipper KL Rahul also sent their good wishes.

Cricketers wish Nicholas Pooran on his marriage (Instagram)

Pooran, who garnered attention with his batting in IPL 2020, had a tough season for PBKS this year. He played seven games but managed just 28 runs, averaging just 4.66. However, last year he had contributed massively with the bat. The left-hander played all the 14 games for Punjab and scored 353 runs including two half-centuries.

Despite having fresh buys in the 2021 players’ auction, Punjab Kings continued to struggle in this season as well. They won 3 out of 8 games and ended sixth at the points table before the tournament was suspended due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble.