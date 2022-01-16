‘Well done Kohli on headache you have left behind’: R Ashwin pens heartfelt tribute to Virat the captain on Twitter

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin not only possesses one of the greatest minds in the game but also a supremely effective and engaging mode of communication. Regardless of the language, Ashwin manages to take you the depth and help you understand what he is truly trying to say. His series of tweets on Sunday was no different as he praised Virat Kohli and his legacy as captain hours after the latter decided to step as the nation's Test captain.

While taking to Twitter, Ashwin shared his message in three parts.

“Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc,” he began.

He then continued to talk about the foundation he built for Test success and the “headache” he's left behind for his successor.

"Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. “We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on," he concluded

As a Test bowler, Ashwin thrived the most under the leader of Virat Kohli. In the 55 matches he played, Ashwin bagged 293 wickets at an average of 22.13. The feat included a whopping 21 five-wicket hauls.

Moreover, Ashwin played a huge role in ensuring India's unparalleled home success during Kohli's stint. They both have each other to thank for their and the team's success.