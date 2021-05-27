'It's is certainly a bit different': Jamieson on challenges of bowling with Duke balls in WTC final against India

India and New Zealand are set to play the World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 18. The match will determine the first winner of the Test championship and is expected to be a closely fought match between two competitive teams. The final will be played with a Duke ball instead of a Kookaburra or SG ball.

Bowling with Duke balls poses a different challenge to the players but New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson is ready to rise up to the occasion. He explained that Duke balls are 'a bit darker and harder' but he is looking to pick the brains of the experienced bowlers in his side to get the best out of it.

On his first tour of England, Jamieson would have the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Doug Bracewell and the youngster can follow their footsteps in order to achieve success in the UK.

"Their experience will be really helpful, from the guys like Tim, Wags, Doug and even Henry as well, who's played a lot over here. There's so much experience around English conditions and what the Dukes ball can do. So I'll try and look and lean on for the next few weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying.

When asked about challenge of bowling with the Dukes ball, Jamieson said: "It's is certainly a bit different - it's a bit darker and harder as well, and the seam is a little bit more narrow. So it's just about trying to get used to that and the hands."

"There have been conversations around what the Dukes ball can do, but whilst being mindful of the fact that you don't want to go searching too much and try to move the ball too much, and then getting caught on the bounce a little bit. So I'm sure over the next few days we'll have a few more conversations on what it looks like and then go from there," he added.

Jamieson has played 6 Test matches for New Zealand and has picked 36 wickets at an average of 13.27. Jamieson has also scored 226 runs with the bat with an impressive average of 56.5. Interestingly, NZ have won all six Test matches Jamieson has played in. England and New Zealand will be locking horns in two Tests, beginning June 2 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

(with ANI inputs)