'We'll try to win 6 out 7 games': Karthik confident of KKR's playoff chances

IPL 2021: Talking about KKR's chances to seal a place in the knockouts this season, Karthik said they need to get the winning momentum.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:06 PM IST
'We'll try to win 6 out 7 games': Karthik confident of KKR's playoff chances in IPL 2021(Twitter)

Dinesh Karthik is confident of his side the Kolkata Knight Riders making it to the playoffs when the remainder of IPL 2021 starts from September 19 in the UAE. 

Talking about KKR's chances to seal a place in the knockouts this season, Karthik said they need to get the winning momentum.

"Overall as a team, I think we are in a decent space. We need to gel together as a group and make a difference this time. We want to win 6 out of 7 matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win 6 out of 7 matches," Karthik told KKR.in

Even though KKR haven't had a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021, having won just two out of 7 matches, Karthik insisted that the team would focus on the positives and continue to play aggressive cricket.

"KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we've a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," he said.

The former KKR captain, who had a couple of months in England, donning the hat of a broadcaster and a commentator had a special message for the KKR fans. 

 "As fans, all I want to say is keep supporting us. We'll try and play a brand of cricket that'll make you proud. It did put a smile on your face at various points during the last two IPLs. We'll try and put a bigger smile this time around," he said. 

OPEN APP