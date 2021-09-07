England captain Root, coach Silverwood hail ‘world-class’ Bumrah, term his spell 'real turning point' in Oval Test

England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood both agreed that they could have put pressure on India with a bigger first innings lead hut they also hailed the Virat Kohli-led side for their stunning performance on the final day to win the fourth Test by 157 runs at The Oval.

India, despite being bowled out for 191 on Day 1, went on to win the match comfortably and take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“It's frustrating, thought we'll get something from the game today, we had an opportunity of winning a Test match,” Root said the post-match presentation.

Root heaped praise on India’s bowlers, especially the ‘world-class’ Jasprit Bumrah for getting the ball to reverse on Day 5 and making life difficult for the England batsmen.

“Credit to India, they got the ball to reverse. I thought Bumrah's spell was the real turning point of the game. From our side, we'll have to look at other areas where we missed opportunities, maybe we should have made more of an advantage with the first-innings lead and should have taken the chances that were offered. We always look to get better, he's (on Bumrah) a superb bowler and at times we need to be realistic and accept that he bowled really well, that was world-class bowling.

"Have to manage better if we're in a similar situation in the near future, especially our game against reverse swing,” Root said.

Bumrah, in a lethal 6 over-spell in the post-lunch session got the important wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow to make inroads into the England's middle-order. Bumrah, in the process, also became the the fastest (in terms of matches) to 100 wickets among all Indian seamers.

England could only manage to get a 99-run lead as they were bowled out for 290 in their first innings. Root said they should have been ruthless and got a bigger lead when the opportunity was there.

“Whenever we lose a game, we can always look back at the toss, we can always think about a few things and the way it happened, but at the end of the day, we need to be ruthless, should have got more than a 100-run lead. We needed that big hundreds, big partnerships - we need to play good cricket right around in Old Trafford, can't get complacent and get those big runs which sets up the game, which we did a week ago (in Headingley),” he said.

Silverwood said the Indian side knows how to make a comeback.

"If we're being truthful, I would like to have gone further past them at that point, that's going to be the opportunity to really put pressure on the Indians," Silverwood told Sky Sports as quoted by ESPNCrininfo.

"We failed to do that so it's something we'll reflect on in the dressing room and talk about amongst ourselves.

"It would have been great to go maybe 190 past them and really pile the pressure on, but again credit to the Indians, they know how to fight back," Silverwood added.

India and England will again lock horns for the series-deciding fifth and final Test at Old Trafford in Manchester starting on Friday.