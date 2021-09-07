Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration after Hameed and Bairstow's wickets sparks debate on social media

‘If you want to know about where the match is heading as far as India are concerned then have a look at Virat Kohli’s expression in the field,' former England captain Nasser Hussain had once said during commentary. It summed up Virat Kohli's nature nicely. The Indian captain always wears his heart on his sleeves. Kohli’s celebrations know no bound. His expressions are always inhibition free, which at times draws criticism too but he doesn’t mind one bit as long as India are winning.

Monday was one such day at The Oval during the India-England fourth Test match when Kohli let his emotions flow. He screamed, jumped in joy, ran towards his bowlers every time they picked up an England wicket. But his one particular celebration in which he seemed to form the action of blowing a trumpet, attracted a lot of attention.

Kohli’s trumpet celebration took place twice on Day 5. First when Ravindra Jadeja spun one past England opener Haseeb Hameed just after Lunch and hit the top of off stump. The wicket sparked a collapse as England lost three more wickets in quick succession.

Also Read | Ganguly brags of Indian cricket's supremacy, Vaughan tries to correct him

Secondly, when Jasprit Bumrah knocked over Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

There was no conclusive proof as to why Kohli did that but it did appear that the Indian captain was trying to mock a section of England fans belonging to the 'Barmy Army' at The Oval stands, who were blowing the trumpet to cheer for the hosts.

Nonetheless, Kohli’s trumpet celebration sparked a debate on social media. Here is how Twitter reacted to the event

Yea it doesn’t look good for him! No need — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 6, 2021

Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win.

Here fixed it for you @FoxCricket. #ENGvIND https://t.co/LivwgPcUtv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 7, 2021

Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint 🤣🤝#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lFCk8FCCte — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 6, 2021

Kohli, meanwhile, hailed the Indian bowlers for bowling England out for 210 on Day 5 and helping India win the match by 157 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain," Kohli said with a big smile on his face during the presentation ceremony.

Kohli did not put much emphasis on the fact that it was a flat and placid track where his bowlers produced exceptional performance but hailed the strong character his players displayed after conceding a 99-run lead.

"It's quite relative what you call flat. The conditions were hot and we knew were in with an opportunity when Jadeja was bowling in the rough. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief.