West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo plays his final T20I match 'in the Caribbean'

ANI | , Georgetown
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Dwayne Bravo of the West Indies.(Getty Images)

Dwayne Bravo, the two-time T20I World Champion, on Tuesday announced that today's match against Pakistan in Guyana will be his last international match on home soil.

Bravo made the disclosure to his teammates in the team huddle and via Cricket West Indies (CWI) social media ahead of the start of the fourth and final T20I at the Guyana National Stadium.

"I just want to take this opportunity to wish one of our stalwarts. In all three formats, he has played though he retired from the other two a long time back. But Bravo is playing his final game in Maroon on the Caribbean soil. We look forward to that," Kieron Pollard said in a video posted on Windies Cricket.

According to CWI, Bravo has been a lion-hearted competitor for West Indies from the very start of his career. The highlights of his T20I career are the two World Cup wins - in 2012 on his birthday against Sri Lanka in Colombo, and in 2016 against England in Kolkata.

Bravo is one of the greatest performers in the shortest format, and his bowling at the death is superb.

He has excelled and is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies with 76 wickets in 85 matches. His best figures are 4-19 which came last month against South Africa at the Grenada National Stadium.

In the West Indies, Bravo has made 138 international appearances - 15 in Tests, 93 in One-Day Internationals and 40 in T20 Internationals.

Overall, he has played 40 Tests (2200 runs and 86 wickets); 164 ODIs (2968 runs and 199 wickets) and 85 T20Is (1229 runs and 76 wickets). (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
dwayne bravo kieron pollard
