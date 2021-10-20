Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021
cricket

West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021

Allen's absence is set to be a big blow to the two-time T20 world champions West Indies. Alongside a T20I bowling average of 27.05 and economy of 7.21, he also has a batting strike rate of 138.88 and average of 17.85, while being a firm contender for the title of the world’s greatest fielder.
Fabian Allen(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to ankle injury. The attacking batter and left-arm spinner has been replaced in West Indies 15-member squad by by Akeal Hosein, following approval from the Event Technical Committe, stated ICC. 

Hosein was part of the travelling reserves in the West Indies squad. Gudakesh Motie has been drafted into the squad as a fresh replacement. 

Allen's absence is set to be a big blow to the two-time T20 world champions West Indies.  Alongside a T20I bowling average of 27.05 and economy of 7.21, he also has a batting strike rate of 138.88 and average of 17.85, while being a firm contender for the title of the world’s greatest fielder.

Motie joins Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder on the reserves list.

As a left-arm finger-spinner, Hosein was the closest to a like-for-like replacement for Allan.

The 28-year-old has played 15 matches - six T2I0s and nine ODIs - for West Indies to date and across 57 T20s has averaged 26.33 with an economy of 6.33 with the ball.

RELATED STORIES

He will get his first chance to impress in Wednesday’s warm-up match between West Indies and Afghanistan, where he could feature alongside Hayden Walsh jr.

Like both Allan and Hosein, Motie is a left-arm finger-spinner who can be handy with the bat. The 26-year-old is yet to play for West Indies.

West Indies start their tournament on 23 October against England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fabian allen t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhay Sharma set to apply for India fielding coach job

Twitter goes berserk after Dhoni gives keeping drills to Pant on the sidelines

Nathan Lyon suffers mild concussion but to play in Sheffield Shield next week

‘Hardik hasn’t started bowling yet': Rohit says India searching for 6th bowler
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP