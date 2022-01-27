West Indies batter Rovman Powell decimates England with his power-hitting, smashes 10 sixes in 3rd T20I - WATCH

After a dismal show against Ireland earlier this month, Kieron Pollard-led West Indies continued their impressive show in the ongoing T20I series against England, winning the third encounter by 20 runs.

West Indies batter Rovman Powell emerged as the star of the show as he hit a blistering 107, playing at a strike-rate of over 200. He found great support from Nicholas Pooran, as Windies piled a gigantic 224/5 after being invited to bat first.

Powell's 53-ball knock featured 10 6s and four 4s as he completed his maiden T20I century.

Here are the highlights of his knock:

Powell combined well with Pooran, who scored 70 from 43 balls, as the pair put on 122 runs for the third wicket.

England, who were without injured skipper Eoin Morgan and handed debuts to three players, managed 204-9 in 20 overs, including a fighting 73 by wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton and 57 by Phil Salt lower down the order in his debut T20I.

West Indies paceman Romario Shepherd took 3-59 while skipper Pollard claimed two wickets to seal the win.

"Kudos to Rovman. He came in and took his chance," Pollard said. "We had a good discussion about our batting and what we wanted to do. It was a complete game, I'm happy for the guys. The challenge is coming back again, we want to replicate that performance."

England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali said the side had missed Morgan's influence but looked forward to the final two matches on Saturday and Sunday.

"A fantastic partnership took the game away from us but proud of the way the boys batted at the end," Moeen said. "We've got guys putting their hands up ... We're confident in our side and we said from the start it would be a brilliant series."

With this win, West Indies have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. They kicked-off the series with a convincing nine-wicket win, however, they fell short by one run in the second match.

- with Reuters inputs

