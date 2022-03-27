Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies crush England in 3rd Test to win series 1-0

The hosts needed only 4.5 overs on Day 4 to reach the winning target in Grenada. West Indies finished on 28-0 in the second innings after earlier dismissing England for 120.
West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite and England's Joe Root shake hands after the match (Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 10:11 PM IST
AP | , St George's

West Indies crushed England by 10 wickets in the third and final cricket Test on Sunday to win the series 1-0.

The hosts needed only 4.5 overs on Day 4 to reach the winning target in Grenada. West Indies finished on 28-0 in the second innings after earlier dismissing England for 120.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was 20 not out and John Campbell undefeated on 6.

When England resumed on 103-8, it was already on the brink of defeat with a lead of only 10 runs with just two wickets in hand in its second innings. The visitors lasted another 11 overs in the opening session with Kemar Roach (2-10 off 9.2 overs) taking both England wickets — Chris Woakes (19) and Jack Leach (4).

No. 11 Saqib Mahmood, who hit a defiant 49 in the first innings, was 3 not out.

West Indies medium-pacer Kyle Mayers started the day with an incredible 5-9 from 13 overs, a maiden five-for, but went for five in his first over on Sunday and finished with 5-18 from 17 overs. The batting allrounder was unwanted for the first two tests — both draws — and he replaced spinner Veerasammy Permaul with the aim of strengthening the batting.

The result means England's failure to win a test series in the Caribbean in 18 years carries on. It is likely to extend the debate over Joe Root's suitability as captain, despite his superb batting form with two centuries in the series.

West Indies enjoyed its first test series win at home since 2019. That was when England last visited.

West Indies had an intimidating 93-run lead on the first innings after making England bat.

England scored 204 and 120, and West Indies 297 and 28-0.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

