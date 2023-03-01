West Indies fight back after Aiden Markram ends long wait for century in 1st Test at Centurion

Temba Bavuma was out for a duck in his first game as South Africa's new test captain, leading to a West Indies fightback on the opening day of the series on Tuesday.

Bavuma's exit on the second ball he faced, plumb lbw in front of middle stump to Alzarri Joseph, started a South Africa batting slide from 221-2 to 314-8 at stumps.

West Indies had taken just one wicket in the first two sessions at SuperSport Park but collected seven after tea to rein in what looked like being a formidable South African total to start the first of two tests.

South Africa was still in a good position, even with the end-of-day collapse.

Aiden Markram made 115 on his recall to the test team and was part of a 141-run opening stand with Dean Elgar, the man who was removed as skipper and replaced by Bavuma in a surprise move just before the series.

Elgar put that disappointment behind him to hit 71.

But Joseph took 3-60 — the crucial wickets of Elgar, Bavuma and Markram — and was supported by fellow pace bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, who all pitched in with a wicket each.

That helped West Indies take seven wickets for 79 runs in one spell in that final session and keep South Africa in check.

South Africa's new-look lineup under new test coach Shukri Conrad included debuts for batter Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and a recall after four years for allrounder Senuran Muthusamy.

Elgar was the only wicket to fall before tea, caught down at third man playing a ramp shot straight after West Indies had moved a fielder to that position to stop the shot.

De Zorzi made 28 in his first test innings and kept South Africa ticking along with a 78-run partnership for the second wicket with Markram.

De Zorzi was run out after he went for a third run, was sent back and was caught out by a throw from the deep by Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Bavuma fell in the same over and Markram had to go after being bowled by a pinpoint yorker from the fired-up Joseph. Markam's 115 was his sixth test century and first in two years.

Heinrich Klaasen (20), Muthusamy (3) and Kagiso Rabada (8) all followed quickly to give West Indies late rewards on a day that looked like it would be all South Africa's.