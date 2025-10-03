West Indies 'not good enough for Test cricket' as two-tier system receives shoutout: 'Where will you bring contest from?

The opening Day of the West Indies tour of India revealed a huge gap between the skill sets of the two teams. After winning the toss and batting first, the visitors crumbled for just 162 and never really wrestled back control. Justin Greaves being bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah on day one of the first test cricket match between India and West Indies.(PTI)

India’s former Test opener turned cricket analyst, Aakash Chopra, used the moment to question whether the current WI side is meeting the bar that five-day cricket promises to fans. He further investigated the structural tweaks that Test cricket might demand to protect against jeopardy. Chopra’s critique was delivered on his YouTube channel, and it pulled no punches.

Chopra’s hard questions

While speaking on the top six batters of the West Indies line-up, Akash Chopra brutally evaluated, “If you see the top six batters of the West Indies team, everyone’s average is in the 20s. Chanderpaul has an average of barely over 30, just 31.11. So, just one batter has an average of over 30, and even that is not like 35 or something, and the rest are like 25-odd. If you are a member of the team with this average, that too after playing a significant amount of Test cricket, then it is clear that there is no prowess. They are playing Test cricket, but are they good enough for Tests?

Chopra further questioned whether such matches are harming the reputation of Test cricket. This also made him question the current structure of the format. The former India international batted for a two-tier system in Test cricket.

“Now, should there be a tier system in Test cricket? This series acts as fuel to the fire in this conversation. The point of WTC was to bring excitement in the longest format, with teams battling it out for points, it feels nice to hear it. There is importance because teams want points, but where will you bring the contest from? You have not lost a single Test to them in the last 20-22 years, so what contest?

Notably, there have been three cycles of the World Test Championship. In the 2019-21 cycle, the West Indies finished in eighth position in a table of nine teams. They held onto the spot in the next two cycles. On the other hand, India finished as the runner-up in the first two cycles, while they just failed to make it to their stint in the summit clash in the third.

This invariably shows that the point put forward by Aakash Chopra is strongly valid. There is a huge gap between the teams that are currently playing in the WTC cycles. While teams like Australia, England, India, and South Africa are competitive with each other, they are miles ahead of the other five. Looking at the state of the first Test of India vs West Indies, it feels Chopra has a fair point, and there is a huge merit to his case for a tiered WTC.