Cricket / West Indies recall Brooks, Holder and rest Bravo, Gabriel for Pakistan Tests
West Indies recall Brooks, Holder and rest Bravo, Gabriel for Pakistan Tests

Middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks is also recalled after having, like Holder, last played in the test series in New Zealand in December. Left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been left out, Cricket West Indies said.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Chemar Holder(Cricket West Indies)

Fast bowler Chemar Holder has returned from injury to be included in a 17-man West Indies squad for their two-test series against Pakistan that gets under way at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks is also recalled after having, like Holder, last played in the test series in New Zealand in December.

Left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been left out, Cricket West Indies said.

“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning. Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the test series against South Africa and has been given a break,” said lead selector Roger Harper.

The first test is from Aug. 12-16 and the second test, also at Sabina Park, from Aug. 20-24.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
