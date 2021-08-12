Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / West Indies recall Roston Chase, Brooks, Holder and rest Bravo and Gabriel
cricket

West Indies recall Roston Chase, Brooks, Holder and rest Bravo and Gabriel

Middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks is also recalled after having, like Holder, last played in the test series in New Zealand in December.
Reuters | , Kingston
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: West Indies' Roston Chase.(REUTERS)

Fast bowler Chemar Holder has returned from injury to be included in a 17-man West Indies squad for their two-test series against Pakistan that gets under way at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks is also recalled after having, like Holder, last played in the test series in New Zealand in December.

Left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been left out, Cricket West Indies said.

“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning. Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the test series against South Africa and has been given a break,” said lead selector Roger Harper.

The first test is from Aug. 12-16 and the second test, also at Sabina Park, from Aug. 20-24.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west indies
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP