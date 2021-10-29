West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Simmons out, Holder in as BAN opt to bowl; Chase debuts

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: West Indies have been asked to bat after Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl. Captains Kieron Pollard and Mahmudullah are tensed men as their respective teams are holding on to their T20 World Cup campaign by a thread. Defeats in the first two games have severely dented WI and BAN's progress. As two wounded teams look to keep their T20 WC hopes alive, what can the two teams conjure to keep themselves afloat. One team is the defending champion while the other has been showing significant improvement over the last several years. A win here for either side will mark the end of the other's journey in this tournament.

Follow WI vs BAN T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates