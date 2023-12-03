West Indies vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 75/0 after 7.2 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: Will Jacks hit a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling.England at 75/0 after 7.2 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start on 03 Dec 2023 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah
England squad -
Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:34 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 75/0 after 7.2 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Misfield! Alzarri Joseph bowls it on a length and around off. Will Jacks guides it wide of thrid man. The fielder reaches it but fails to collect it cleanly as the ball meets the fence for four runs.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:31 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 70/0 after 7 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Will Jacks 20 (18)
Phil Salt 44 (24)
West Indies
Gudakesh Motie 0/11 (1)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:28 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 59/0 after 6 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Phil Salt 42 (22)
Will Jacks 16 (14)
West Indies
Romario Shepherd 0/34 (3)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:28 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . England at 59/0 after 5.6 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Another classy shot! Romario Shepherd again goes full outside off. Phil Salt drives it on the up through the gap at cover. The ball rockets away to the fence for four runs.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:26 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Six on Romario Shepherd bowling . England at 53/0 after 5.4 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Romario Shepherd goes a bit full and on off. Phil Salt comes down the track and pulls it with sweet timing. The ball sails all the way beyond the fence for a maximumm.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:24 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . England at 47/0 after 5.1 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! What a shot! Romario Shepherd goes full and outside off. Phil Salt punches it through the gap at cover for a fine boundary. What a shot.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:24 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 43/0 after 5 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Will Jacks 16 (14)
Phil Salt 26 (16)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 0/24 (3)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:24 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 43/0 after 4.6 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Short and punished! Tries to test the batter with a bumper but this one sits up nicely for the batter, over middle, Will Jacks stands tall and dispatches the pull over square leg for four runs.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:20 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 38/0 after 4.3 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: SIX! Just a flick of the wrists!
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:17 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 32/0 after 4 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Will Jacks 12 (13)
Phil Salt 20 (11)
West Indies
Romario Shepherd 0/18 (2)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:16 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . England at 30/0 after 3.2 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Sweet off the bat! Romario Shepherd bowls it on a length and outside off. Will Jacks punches it in the gap through point for a boundary and adds four runs to his score.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:14 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 25/0 after 3 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Will Jacks 7 (9)
Phil Salt 18 (9)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 0/14 (2)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:13 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Will Jacks smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 25/0 after 2.4 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: SIX! Elegant! Alzarri Joseph picks the wrong length and bowls it on the off pole. Will Jacks plays it inside out and sends it over cover for another maximum.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:10 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 19/0 after 2 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Phil Salt 18 (9)
Will Jacks 1 (3)
West Indies
Romario Shepherd 0/11 (1)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:10 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Romario Shepherd bowling . England at 19/0 after 1.6 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! Through the gap! Lands it on a length, outside off, Phil Salt gets the width he needs and extends his arms to punch it through cover-point for four more runs.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:10 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Six on Romario Shepherd bowling . England at 15/0 after 1.5 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: SIX! Cracking shot! Romario Shepherd drops it short and on off. Phil Salt was ready for it as he stands back and picks it up sending it way beyond the deep square leg fence for the first maximum of the innings.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:04 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: England at 8/0 after 1 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score:
England
Phil Salt 8 (6)
Will Jacks 0 (0)
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 0/8 (1)
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:04 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 8/0 after 0.5 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR AGAIN! Alzarri Joseph bowls it full again and on middle. Phil Salt gets an inside edge again but sends the ball to fine leg for another four runs.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:04 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 4/0 after 0.4 overs
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! First runs! Alzarri Joseph goes full and on the off pole. Phil Salt lofts it over mid off racing away to the fence for four runs, the first boundary of the day.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:37 PMWest Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:37 PMWest Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:37 PMWest Indies vs England Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:00 PMWelcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023
West Indies vs England Match Details
1st ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023 between West Indies and England to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.