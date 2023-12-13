West Indies vs England Live Score: 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 03:30 AM
Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills
Follow all the updates here:
West Indies vs England Match Details
