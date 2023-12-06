Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies vs England Live Score: 2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 11:00 PM

Dec 06, 2023 09:59 PM IST

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start on 06 Dec 2023 at 11:00 PM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah
England squad -
Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

