West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start on 14 Dec 2023 at 11:00 PM
Venue : National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills
West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali (In for Ben Duckett), Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Gudakesh Motie (In for Romario Shepherd), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies vs England Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
West Indies vs England Match Details
2nd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 between West Indies and England to be held at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.