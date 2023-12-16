Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies vs England Live Score: 3rd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 11:00 PM

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 16, 2023 10:10 PM IST

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 PM

Venue : National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Follow all the updates here:

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    3rd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 between West Indies and England to be held at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

West Indies England England tour of West Indies 2023
