Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / West Indies vs Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday
cricket

West Indies vs Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday

The second ODI, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Thursday after a total of five positive cases and injuries in the Ireland camp left them depleted.
The second ODI will be played on January 13 and the third and final game of the series takes place on January 16.(Twitter/Windies Cricket)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Reuters |

The One Day International series between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston will resume on Thursday, both teams said in a joint statement, after the second match was postponed due to Covid-19 and injuries in the visiting squad.

The second ODI, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Thursday after a total of five positive cases and injuries in the Ireland camp left them depleted and led to the contest being called off.

The third and final match moves from Friday to Sunday, with West Indies leading the series 1-0 after their 24-run victory in the first ODI on Saturday.

The one-off Twenty20 international scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled to avoid disruption to West Indies' travel plans and subsequent fixtures, the statement added.

West Indies will host England in a five-match T20 series from Jan. 22-30 before their white-ball tour of India in February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west indies cricket ireland cricket team
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP