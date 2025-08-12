West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs PAK live on TV and online

Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan and West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will take the field in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. The three-match series currently stands on level terms of 1-1, and both teams will aim to win the contest and register a series victory. Pakistan registered a win in the series opener. However, the Windies bounced back strongly in the next game, winning the rain-curtailed second ODI. West Indies will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. (AFP)

Babar Azam failed to get going in the second ODI as he registered a three-ball duck. The batter has now gone 71 innings across formats without scoring a century in international cricket. The pressure is truly mounting and it needs to be seen how the former Pakistan captain performs in the third and final ODI.

Squads:

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan:

When will the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd ODI T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, August 12. The contest will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.