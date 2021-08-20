Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies vs Pakistan live score, 2nd Test

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test live score: Follow live scorecard and commentary of WI vs PAK 2nd Test at Sabina Park
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:54 PM IST
West Indies vs Pakistan live score, 2nd Test(West Indies Cricket)

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first in second Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Friday.

After scrambling to a thrilling one-wicket win the first Test at the same venue five days earlier, the home side have made one change with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph further bolstering the pace attack at the expense of left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan have also made just one change as experienced wrist-spinner Yasir Shah, who went wicketless in the first Test, has been replaced by left-arm orthodox slow bowler Nauman Ali.

Follow WI vs PAK live score 2nd Test

West Indies XI - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan XI - Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

