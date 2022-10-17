Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies vs Scotland Live, 2022 T20 World Cup: Live Score and updates from Hobart

West Indies vs Scotland Live, 2022 T20 World Cup: Live Score and updates from Hobart

cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 09:30 AM IST

West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, T20 World Cup: West Indies will be the overwhelming favourites heading into the contest but an upset can be on the cards, considering how Namibia overpowered Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, T20 World Cup(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies will kick-off their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland at Blundstone Arena in in Bellerive on Monday. Some of the big names are missing from Windies squad but their skipper has assured that it is a mix of 'youth and experience'. Although West Indies will be the overwhelming favourites heading into the contest but an upset can be on the cards, considering how Namibia overpowered Asia champions Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. Here is the LIVE score of WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup:

Teams:

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

