West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch WI vs SCO on TV and online

Benefitting from Bangladesh's removal, Scotland begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Saturday against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For Scotland, it has been a short time to prepare for the tournament. Most of their players spent last month doing fitness training as part of their daily routine. But they had to drop everything and get ready for this tournament. Although they lost both their warm-up games against Afghanistan and Namibia, they are known to cause upsets. Scotland players during a practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup opener. (Debajyoti Chakraborty)

Speaking ahead of the match, Scotland's left-arm spinner Mark Wyatt said, "We're very sympathetic towards Bangladesh players. But we still massively believe that we should be here."

"We had a blip in the summer and we believe that we should be here and we believe that we can be beating teams higher ranked than us. So there's no second guessing our invite into this tournament. We're all ready to go," he added.

Scotland also shocked the West Indies by 42 runs in the 2022 T20 World Cup, with Watt returning with figures of 3/12.

West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch When will the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 match take place? The West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday (February 7), 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Where will the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 match take place? The West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 match in India? In India, the live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on Star Sports Network.