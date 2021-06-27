Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score

WI vs SA Live score 1st T20I: West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I live score and updates
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:10 AM IST
West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20i Live score: After suffering a clean-sweep in the Test series against South Africa, can the West Indies bounce back in the five-match T20I series, a format they are very strong at. It all begins with the first T20I in Grenada, where the home team skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to field.

West Indies XI:

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

