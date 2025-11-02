What are India's realistic chances of winning the maiden Women's World Cup

It is time for the biggest match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. India take on South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Both teams come into the summit clash on the back of statement wins in their respective semi-final matches. While India hunted down 338 against Australia in a record chase, South Africa crushed England by 125 runs to reach their first-ever ODI World Cup final. Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt pose with the trophy ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final cricket match.(@ICC)

IND W vs SA W: Venue, pitch, and conditions

DY Patil has played true and quick this week: Australia’s 338 was overhauled in 48.3 overs, underlining a batter-friendly surface with value for stroke play. One can expect grip on the surface if it slows late in the game; otherwise, run-making should dominate. Dew is likely in the second innings, and hence chasing could be the more preferred option in the final.

India’s route and strengths

India’s semifinal was defined by Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127* and her 167-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur (89), proof of their middle order can chase big. The bowling core has been steady throughout the tournament; however, they would look to work on their fielding. Momentum plus home conditions and crowd energy tilt the soft edges towards India.

South Africa’s route and strengths

South Africa were ruthless against England in the semi-final: Laura Wolvaardt’s exceptional batting got them to 319/7, and then Marizanne Kapp ensured the team’s win with a brilliant five-fer. Their top three have been proactive, and Kapp’s all-round threat plus Ayabinga Khaka’s accuracy give them wicket-taking bite in the powerplay and also at the death. Importantly, South Africa beat India in the group stage, so they have the belief with them.

IND W vs SA W: Head-to-Head and numbers that matter

India lead the overall ledger in ODIs by a 20-13 margin. South Africa have closed the gap across the last two cycles and won their CWC25 meeting. On a truer DY Patel surface, boundary percentage and death-overs efficiency will be decisive. If dew sets in, defending anything under 300 could be tricky.

Tactical calls to watch

Toss: With dew expected, chasing is something both the captains will prefer.

With dew expected, chasing is something both the captains will prefer. New-ball matchups: India’s left-right openers vs Kapp and Khaka’s precise bowling would be crucial. On the other hand, India will have to find a way to neutralise Wolvaardt and Brits’ opening partnership.

India’s left-right openers vs Kapp and Khaka’s precise bowling would be crucial. On the other hand, India will have to find a way to neutralise Wolvaardt and Brits’ opening partnership. Middle-overs tempo: Rodrigues/Harmanpreet vs the South African middle overs bowling of South Africa will be a key factor in deciding the fate of the match.

IND W vs SA W: Prediction

Form plus familiarity with conditions, along with the support of the home crowd, tilts the balance slightly in favour of India. If they win the toss and chase under lights, their deeper finishing nudges the probabilities. South Africa will be looking to make early inroads into Indian batting, and in the case of their batting, a lot will depend on Wolvaardt giving them a good foundation.

Considering all the factors, India are expected to win this game and their maiden World Cup title. The balance tilts in their favour by 55% to 45% margin.